Smalling Attracting Interest From Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur

Serie A giants AS Roma will face competition from North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

Roma snapped up Smalling on loan from United after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Also Read: Mane Donates £41k To Fight Coronavirus In Senegal

The 30-year-old has impressed during his loan spell, with Roma keen to make the arrangement permanent when the transfer window reopens.

According La Gazzetto dello Sport, Roma will face competition for Smalling’s signature from Arsenal and Spurs as well as Everton.

The Italian publication says Roma know they will stand a better chance of keeping Smalling away from other potential suitors if they can qualify for next season’s Champions League.

They are currently fifth in Serie A – three points off fourth place, which would qualify for the Champions League under normal circumstances.

However,…