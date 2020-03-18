Tyson Wants Joshua , Fury To Square Off In Heavweight Unification Fight

Mike Tyson has admitted he would love to see Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua finally come to blows in a mammoth heavyweight unification fight.

Speculation of a big-money showdown between the pair has stepped up following the Gypsy King’s stunning knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month.

win has paved the way for a huge unification fight between the pair with Joshua currently in possession of the WBA, WBO and IBF belts after he defeated Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December.



Johua is scheduled to fight Kubrat Pulev in June while Fury is expected to fight Wilder again but, if they keep hold of their titles, Tyson is backing them to come to blows at last.

Tyson, who was the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF belts and later became the lineal champion, said in an interview with The Sportsman: ‘They’re in the best shape…