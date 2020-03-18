Valencia Confirm 35 Per Cent Of Squad Has Tested Positive

Valencia have revealed that no less than nine of the club’s employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Los Che hosted Atalanta last week in the second leg of the clubs’ Champions League last 16 clash.

Atalanta prevailed in a 4-3 thriller to win 8-4 on aggregate, but the game was soon overshadowed by the growing Covid-19 epidemic that has since seen football in both Spain and Italy suspended.

On Sunday Valencia confirmed five cases of COVID-19 among the first-team players and staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ezequiel Garay was the first Liga player to confirm a positive test before Valencia team-mate Eliaquim Mangala followed suit, and Jose Gaya also announced his diagnosis on Sunday.

“I have tested positive for the coronavirus,” 24-year-old Gaya wrote on Instagram. “I am isolated in my house and totally asymptomatic.

“Therefore, I want to take advantage of this social network so that we do…