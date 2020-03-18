Why He Is A Success At Manchester United –Agent

Odion Ighalo’s many sacrifices down the years are now paying off with Manchester United, his agent has revealed.

The former Watford striker has proven a big hit on loan at United from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua in recent weeks. He has scored four goals already for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, despite many doubting the decision to pursue a loan deal, which was secured in the 11th hour on January transfer deadline day.

Ighalo has helped United to fifth place in the Premier League and the brink of Europa League last eight, as well as the FA Cup quarter-

finals, before all elite football in England was suspended amid the

coronavirus pandemic.

And his agent Patrick Bastianelli believes the 30- year-old deserves

everything he achieves with United, the club the Nigerian striker supported as a child.

“Odion is reaping what he deserves after many sacrifices, after many years around Europe. Manchester

is a…