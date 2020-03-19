Arsenal Provide Fresh Update On Arteta

Arsenal have announced that first team coach Mikel Arteta after he contracted the deadly coronavirus.

The club made this known in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

Also, the club announced that its London Colney training ground has been re-opened.

After it was announced that Arteta contracted the coronavirus, this prompted the entire Gunners squad to go into self-isolation, and subsequently the Premier League to suspend fixtures.

As a precaution Arsenal’s London Colney training ground was also shut down to undergo a deep clean.

The Premier League has this Thursday announced that all fixtures will be suspended until at least April 30.

“Our training centres in London Colney and Hale End were closed for deep cleaning after Mikel’s diagnosis with the virus but have now re-opened with a small…