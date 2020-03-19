Bolus: MFM Will Fight Hard To Escape Relegation

MFM head coach Tony Bolus is relieved to see his team end their winless run in the Nigeria Professional Football League and is confident they will maintain their top flight status at the end of the campaign, reports Completesports.com.

The Olukoya Boys recorded their first win in five league outings following Wednesday’s hard 2-1 home win against Abia Warriors at the Agege Stadium.

Dennis Obasi put the hosts ahead in the 18th minute following a goalmouth scramble.

Clement Ogwu got the second goal from a well struck free kick just outside the box after Obasi was fouled by Jean Parfait.

A howler from Abayomi Folarin in the 54th minute saw Abia Warriors pulled one back through Fatai Abdullahi’s long range effort.

Read Also: NFF Shuts Down All Football Activities For Four Weeks

“It was an exciting game. Both teams did well and i’m happy we took our chances early on. Abia Warriors came back strongly after the…