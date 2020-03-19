Cazorla Hints At Arsenal Return As He Eyes Coaching

Villareal midfielder Santi Cazorla has said he hopes to return to Arsenal as he ‘considers’ coaching role under Mikel Arteta.

Cazorla is held in high regard at Arsenal and maintains a good relationship with fellow Spaniard Mikel Arteta from their time together at Arsenal as players.

Also Read: Mikel: Leaving Trabzonspor Was A Hard Decision

He was a celebrated figure during his six-year stint at the Emirates before leaving for Villarreal in 2018.

Many regard Cazorla as one of the finest Arsenal players of the last decade, although his time with the Gunners was blighted by injury.

Now featuring for Villareal in his Spanish homeland, Cazorla’s contract is due to expire this summer.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague met with the 35-year-old veteran to discuss his plans for the future, and revealed a move back to north London could be on the cards.

“Basically, what may happen, he wants two more years playing. Two more years,” Balague said on his YouTube…