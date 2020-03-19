English Football Fixtures Further Suspended Until April 30 Over Coronavirus Outbreak

A joint statement from the FA, Premier League, PFA and LMA has confirmed a further delay to the return of football in England until at least Thursday 30th April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, bosses from all 20 Premier League clubs discussed, via video conference, the best way to finish the season which is currently suspended until the beginning of April.

Also Read: Iheanacho’s Market Value Rises From €12m To €15m; Dessers’, Simon’s Appreciate Too

It was initially announced that the football season will be suspended until April 4.

The statement reads: “The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

“We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do…