Ex-Madrid President Sanz’s Condition With Coronavirus Worsens

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz’s condition has worsened after he suffered kidney failure following his positive test for the deadly coronavirus.

One of Sanz’s three sons admitted overnight the news coming from medics treating the 76-year-old was “not at all good.”

It emerged on Wednesday that Sanz was in intensive care at a Madrid hospital with coronavirus.

His condition was said to be serious but his son fears his dad would not survive his health drama with a distressing update.

We have just spoke to the doctor and the news is not at all good,” The 48-year-old said.

“Apart from the breathing difficulties he was experiencing he’s suffered kidney failure from a serious infection.

“We have to wait 24 hours but because of his age it’s very complicated.”

He added, referring to the agony experienced by the the loved ones of coronavirus sufferers around the…