Iheanacho ‘s Market Value Rises From €12m To €15m

The market value of Super Eagles attacking ace, Kelechi Iheanacho has risen from €12million to €15m in the Premier League’s latest market value updates on Transfermarkt, Completesports.com reports

This has seen an increase of €3m from his previous market value and also saw a difference as high as 25 per cent following the Leicester City forward’s improved performances.

Iheanacho has rediscovered himself with the attacker now getting game time on a regular basis for the Foxes so far in the 2019/20 season after falling out of favour last term.

The 23-year-old who earned a recall to the Super Eagles after a long time out has three goals and four assists in twelve Premier League appearances this season while netting eight times in 18 games in all competitions.

Iheanacho has also matched his highest market value ever of €15m from 28 June,…