Nigerian Sports Ministry Suspend All Sporting Events

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development have decided to suspend all sporting events including qualification tournaments for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

In an exclusive communique to Complete Sports signed by Tayo Oreweme, Director (FEAD) and addressed to all presidents and secretaries general, national sports federations, the Sports Ministry confirmed the suspension of all national and international competitions.

It wrote: “As you are aware that as a precautionary move against COVID-1 spread which is now a global pandemic, President Muhamadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the National Sports Festival Edo 2020 and closure of all NYSC orientation camps to ensure a close monitoring and updates on COVID-19 in Nigeria and across the world.

“In the effort to further ensure safe health…