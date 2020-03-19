Raiola Hints At Pogba Dumping Manchester United For

Paul Pogba could finally depart Manchester United in the summer after his agent Mino Raiola hinted he wants to take “a big player” to Real Madrid.

Raiola, 52, intensified the widely-held belief that Pogba will move to Madrid with yet another interview to cast doubt over Pogba’s Old Trafford future.

“My relationship with Real Madrid is very good. I often speak to José Angel, it’s interesting, as well as a pleasure, to talk to him about football and the events related to FIFA.

“One day I hope to bring a great champion to Real. At the moment, I have [PSG keeper Alphonse] Areola, but it’s on loan.

“This summer I would like to bring a big player to Madrid on a permanent deal. It would be a pride for me and for all my players, because Real are a great side.”



Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane remains a huge admirer of his fellow French World Cup winner.

And, while there…