Torch For Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Received By Organisers In Greece

Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 games received the Olympic flame in a scaled-down handover ceremony in Athens, Greece on Thursday, amid the coronavirus spread that has cast doubt on the global, multi-billion pound event.

In a brief ceremony closed to spectators in Athens’ Panathenaic stadium, site of the first modern Games in 1896, the torch was received by Tokyo Games representative Naoko Imoto.

The torch will arrive in Japan on Friday and kick off a domestic relay on March 26, with the Games set to take place from July 24 to August 9.

The scale of the spreading coronavirus, which has infected more than 200,000 people and killed more than 8,700 across the world, has forced the cancellation of numerous sporting events, raising concerns about whether the Olympics will be able to open as planned.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC)…