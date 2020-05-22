Aduriz Retires At 39 As Athletic Club And Laliga Great

There’s a sadness in Bilbao and across Spain this week following Athletic Club striker Aritz Aduriz’s announcement that he’s hanging up his boots.

The 39-year-old had already declared his intention to retire at the end of the 2019/20 season, but with the season – and the all-Basque Copa del Rey final – currently on hold, his body, it seems, has told him it cannot wait.

“Unfortunately, my body has said ‘enough’,” Aduriz wrote in a message posted on social media on Wednesday afternoon. “The time has come,” he added, before explaining that doctors had advised him to undergo hip replacement surgery.

It’s an abrupt end to a very special career. Aduriz’s final appearance came in Athletic Club’s 4-1 win over former side Real Valladolid back in March, 17 years, five months and 23 days after his top-flight debut for Athletic against FC Barcelona in September 2002.

