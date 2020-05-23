10 Examples Of Brothers Who Starred For Spanish Clubs

Having one LaLiga star talent in a family isn’t so common; two (or more) is downright remarkable. Here’s a look at some of the brothers who’ve starred in LaLiga over the years.

Julio and Patxi Salinas

Julio and Patxi Salinas hold the record for most combined appearances by two brothers in LaLiga (725). The Bilbao-born brothers came through the prestigious youth academy at Athletic Club and played together for the Basque club’s first team between 1983 and 1986, before going on their separate ways. Centre-forward Julio had the more successful career of the two, going to play for Atletico de Madrid, Barcelona – where he won four consecutive LaLiga titles and the European Cup – RC Deportivo, R. Sporting and D. Alaves, but centre-back Patxi also had a very respectable career, making almost 450 appearances for Athletic and RC Celta.

Frank and Ronald De Boer

The De Boer twins had an extraordinary career. Both Frank and Ronald were part of the iconic Ajax team of…