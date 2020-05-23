FirstBank Provides Free E-Learning Subscriptions, Targets One Million

Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced that thousands of students have been signing up to access the e-learning solutions for free which is provided in partnership with Roducate and Lagos State Government.

This is in furtherance to the Bank’s resolve to close the gap of the disruption in children education’s due to schools’ closure, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Roducate e-learning platform is structured in line with the government’s accredited curriculum for primary, secondary and tertiary schools across various fields of academic endeavours, such as science, commercial and arts.

Also, it includes tutorial videos to reinforce the learning engagement as well as assignments and mock exam to test the students’ knowledge and progress in the course of studying. In addition, learning on the platform enables one to take notes for quick reference.

In view of the need to foster extra-curricular…