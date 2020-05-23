Okoye Set For Sparta Rotterdam Move

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is in talks with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam ahead of a potential transfer this summer, Completesports.com reports.

Okoye will be a free agent this summer and has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe.

The 20-year-old and his agent were spotted on Friday afternoon at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteele for a meeting with club president, Henk Van Stee.

Okoye joined Fortuna Dusseldorf from another German club Bayern Leverkusen in 2017 but has failed to make an appearance for the first team.

He made 14 appearances for Fortuna Dusseldorf reserve team in the Regionalliga last season.

The young goalkeeper has been capped once by Nigeria.

