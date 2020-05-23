Sanchez Spain Prime Minister Reveals LaLiga Can Resume June 8.

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says the country’s top flight LaLiga can resume as early as June 8.

The announced date is four days earlier than when the division had hoped to hold the restart of the suspended 2019-20 season.

Although no official date of when the action will return has been confirmed.

And Sanchez said Spain has done what it needed to do and now new horizons can open for everyone.

“The time has come to recover many of our daily activities. From June 8 La Liga will be able to return,’ Sanchez said on Saturday.

“Spanish football has a huge following but it will not be the only recreation activity that will return.”

Spanish clubs were given the go ahead to restart training this week, two months after the coronavirus brought the game to a halt across Europe.

Spanish football was suspended on March 12 amid the Covid-19 pandemic but LaLiga side stepped up their training sessions on Monday…