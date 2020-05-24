Barcelona Drop Dembele Asking Price To Just £37m

Barcelona are intensifying moves to offload French forward Ousmane Dembele, and would be willing to part with the 2018 World Cup winner for just £37 – a third of the £130million they splashed out to sign him from Dortmund.

Since Dembele’s transfer to Barcelona in 2017 from Dortmund he has failed to replicate the form that made the Catalans splash out heavily for his service.

This season he has played just nine times this season – just five of those coming as starts.

He has 74 appearances and 19 goals in his Barcelona career, but given the delicate financial climate football finds itself as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the club need to make cuts somewhere and are keen to clear some room in their wage budget given his £200,000 per week wages

The LaLiga giants would be making a huge loss on the mega fee they…