Bundesliga: Ehizibue Struggles As Cologne Fight Back To Salvage A Point Vs Dusseldorf

Nigeria defender Kingsley Ehizibue was in action as Cologne forced Fortuna Dusseldorf to a 2-2 draw in their Bundesliga clash on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Cologne head coach Markus Gisdol makes two changes to the side that drew 2-2 against Mainz, as Ehizibue and Ismail Jakobs replaced Benno Schmitz and Jan Thielmann.

Ehizibue, who didn’t make much impact in the game was replaced by Jorge Mere a minute before the hour mark.

The right-back has featured in 25 league games for his club this season and scored one goal.

Dusseldorf took the lead four minutes before the break with Kenan Karaman slotting the ball home after a cute pass from Steven Skrzbski.

Erik Thommy doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 61st minute with a fierce shot.

The hosts were handed a life line when Anthony Modeste nodded the ball home two minutes from time.

Jhon Cordoba levelled in the first minute of stoppage time –…