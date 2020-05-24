Dare Plots Greater Heights For Nigeria

Nigerian Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has disclosed that he is working on a new sports industry policy for the country, even as he outlines key areas he is focusing on as he strives to take Nigerian sports to greater heights.

The minister who spoke on Sportsville, a Sports television show on Channels TV on Sunday said he hopes to come up with a unique sports policy that would be the first ever for the country.

In his words…”We want to deliver on a sports industry policy, the first ever for this country that would move sports away from recreation to being an economic activity that can create jobs, put more value on our athletes and open up a new line of revenue for the federal government.”

Dare pointed out that without a solid sports industry policy, attracting the right investment into sports would be difficult.

