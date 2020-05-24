Sarenren-Bazee Scores As Augsburg Shock Schalke Away

Nigerian midfielder Noah-Joel Sarenren-Bazee scored as Augsburg ended their poor run to stun Schalke 04 3-0 away in Sunday’s Bundesliga game, Completesports.com reports.

Going into the game against Schalke, Augsburg had lost their last four games.

For Sarenren-Bazee, it was his first goal in four league appearances for Augsburg this season.

After being brought on in the 59th minute, Sarenren-Bazee netted in the 76th minute to double Augsburg lead.

Eduard Loewen opened scoring for Augsburg in the sixth minute while Sergio Cordova made it 3-0 in the 91st minute.

The win move Augsburg to 12th position on 30 points, seven points away from the relegation play-off spot, in the league table.

