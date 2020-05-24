Victor Osimhen Loses Father – Complete Sports

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has announced the unfortunate demise of his beloved father, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen, 21, took to the social media on Sunday morning to announce the sad news.

“RIP Dad. No words to describe this feeling,” Osimhen wrote on his Twitter handle.

