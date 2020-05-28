Ighalo Has Done Great At Man United, Deserves New Contract

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov hopes the club will reach an agreement with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua over Odion Ighalo’s loan deal.

Ighalo joined Manchester United from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan in January.

The 30-year-old has scored four goals in eight appearances for the Red Devils.

The temporary deal is set to expire at the end of this month with the former Watford player expected to return to China on Monday for the start of the new season.



Berbatov however believes United extending Ighalo’s contract is a necessity.

“It is looking like Ighalo will be going back to China, but hopefully, for United’s sake they can agree on an extension,”Berbatov told Betfair.

“He deserves it, he has done great at United and he surprised many people with how he played in such a short…