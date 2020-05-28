Luiz Set For Arsenal Exit This Summer After Just One Season

David Luiz’s brief spell at Arsenal could be coming to as the former Chelsea defender is out of contract next month and no negotiations over a new deal planned.
Luiz was an £8m Deadline Day signing from Chelsea last August, replacing club captain Laurent Koscielny, who returned to France to join Bordeaux the previous day.
It was widely reported Luiz arrived in north London on a two-year deal, but according to Sky Sports News the agreement was only for an initial 12-month stay.
After last summer’s significant investment in the first-team squad, including the club-record signing of Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal are expected to restrict spending.
A lack of Champions League income and the global coronavirus pandemic are also factors.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is understood to be desperate to keep Luiz, as is the Gunners’ technical…
Source: Complete Sports