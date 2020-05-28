The Area Ndidi Needs To Improve On In His Game

Former Nigeria international Pascal Ojigwe has advised Super Eagles and Leicester City midfield star Wilfred Ndidi on what area in his game he still needs to improve.

Ojigwe, 43, made this known in an interview with his former Eagles teammate Ifeanyi Udeze on his radio programme “Ifeanyi Udeze’s Diary”, on Brila FM.

“I think he should score with his head more especially from set plays because he has the height,” Ojigwe said.

“I don’t see him do that all the time. He is very good in other aspect of his game but I feel he should start using his head more whenever there is a cornerkick.

“And if he starts scoring goals with his level now bug clubs like Manchester United will be out for him because that is where he belongs.”

