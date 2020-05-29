AFN Hails ‘True Blessing To Nigerian Sports’ Dare At 54

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) says Sunday Akinlabi Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, has been a real blessing to the sport of athletics and indeed all sports since he was made the number one sportsman in Nigeria last August.

In a congratulatory message to the Minister on Friday on the occasion of his 54th birthday, the AFN through its president, Honourable Olamide George hailed Dare as a visionary leader.

“The AFN and indeed all sports federations in Nigeria are blessed to have a man of vision as sports minister since August 21, 2019. He has redefined sports administration in Nigeria and has made it a business model attractive once again to corporate Nigeria,” George wrote.

“The mark of a true visionary is his ability to imagine the future and act on it, yielding great results in the process and then using this success for the benefit of others.” …