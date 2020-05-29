CAF Disburses $10.8m Financial Grants To NFF, Other Member Associations

Nigeria Football Federation and other member associations will receive $10.8m from the Confederation of

African football to support the management of football at the domestic levels hugely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAF emergency committee approved the immediate distribution of the funds following a meeting on Thursday.

“Due to the fast-spread of COVID-19, African MA’s have suspended all domestic competitions, which has brought about huge financial burdens on their shoulders. CAF has thus decided to wave the eligibility requirements to access the annual grants, so all MA’s can benefit during this difficult period,” said CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.

Also, CAF is assessing the opportunity of additional financial support to MA’s for the resumption and organisation of their domestic competitions.

Two weeks ago, CAF announced the distribution of USD 3.5 Million to the participants of the Interclub…