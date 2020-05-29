England Sim Fantasy – Game Week 11-15 Highlights

Third week of England Sim Fantasy, with games taking place at a breathtaking rhythm, is in the bag!

Here are the highlights, drama and most iconic moments from Gameweek 11 to Gameweek 15:

– City started this period with a home draw versus Chelsea, allowing Liverpool’s to close the gap in the standings to just 1 point. Also in GW11, Burnley had an incredible comeback at home against Norwich, a direct rival. Newcastle had lost 4 in a row and things were not looking great for the Magpies.

– In GW12 Liverpool had an easy win at Anfield, Dele Alli had a 1st half brace that launched Tottenham for an important home win against Leicester and Wolves carried on strong, this time winning at Selhurst Park!

– Round 13 didn’t bring any bad luck for Sheffield United, with another tight home victory, with Jack O’Connell heading the winner in. This round also featured another late comeback from Burnley, that caught…