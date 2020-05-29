Havertz On Target As Leverkusen Beat Freiburg; Strengthen Title Push

A second half goal by Kai Havertz secured a hardfought 1-0 win for Bayer Leverkusen against Freiburg on Friday to put them in the mix in the Bundesliga title race.

After a goalless first half, 20-year-old Havertz eventually broke the deadlock nine minutes into the second half.

Havertz is now the first player in Bundesliga history to score 35 goals before turning 21.

Also Read: AFN Hails ‘True Blessing To Nigerian Sports’ Dare At 54

With the victory against Freiburg, Leverkusen are now third on 56 points and seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Freiburg are in eight position on 38 points and four points away from six spot which is for the Europa League qualification.

Five fixtures are scheduled to hold on Saturday, 30th May.

Hertha Berlin will host Augsburg, Hoffenheim will be guests to Mainz, Schalke play host to Werder Bremen, Eintrach Frankfurt visit Wolfsburg and Bayern welcome Fortuna Dusseldorf.

…