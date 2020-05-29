Spadafora Italy’s Sports Minister Confirms Serie A to resume 20 June

Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has confirmed that the Serie A will return on 20 June, the BBC reports.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus Serie A was suspended on 9 March, with Juventus leading the table by a point with 12 rounds of matches remaining.

Players returned to individual training earlier this month before group sessions restarted this week.

On 20 May the Italian football federation (FIGC) set a 20 August deadline for the 2019-20 season to be concluded.

The FIGC also said it intended for the top three divisions to be played to a conclusion and that if any of them should restart and then stop again, a shorter alternative of a play-off would have to be devised.

Massimo Cellino, who owns Serie A bottom side Brescia, said resuming was a “crazy decision”.

“It’s too much for the players,” he told BBC World Service’s…