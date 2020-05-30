Chelsea Target Chukwueze As Alternative To Sancho

Chelsea are eyeing Nigeria winger Samuel Chukuweze as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

The Blues remain keen on signing Sancho from German club Borussia Dortmund but are drawing up a Plan B incase they missed out on the England international who is also seriously linked with Manchester United.



Read Also: Osimhen Not Interested In Tottenham Hotspur Transfer- Agent

According to Goal, Chukwueze, who plays for LaLiga club Villarreal is being considered by Chelsea.

The 21-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in the Spanish League

Chukwueze has scored four goals and recorded four assists for the Yellow Submarine this season.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.