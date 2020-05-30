Lille Ready To Reduce Osimhen Price

Lille president Gerard Lopez is willing to drop his price tag for Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is a subject of interest from a number of top European sides following an impressive debut campaign in the French Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for Lille.



Lopez according to reports, have previously placed a price of €80-90m on Osimhen.

However, Le 10 Sport says Lopez, recognising he must cash in to keep the club running, is prepared to accept a more realistic fee for the striker.

It is claimed that Lille could now sell the striker as low as €55m.

