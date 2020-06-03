England Sim Fantasy: the Results of Gameweek 20

Arsenal’s return to winning ways and Antonio was the man behind West Ham’s big home win!
England Sim Fantasy Gameweek 10 has ended and here are the final scores, like every other day!
Only here you‘ll find the results for each game, the MVP and the Dream Team of every gameweek. You can check goals, assists, bookings and the final result of each match.
Arsenal’s win over Chelsea, Burnley’s late comeback and Antonio’s brace in a big home win for West Ham were tonight’s highlights. Liverpool and City had narrow wins and keep on jousting for 1st place!
Check out the other scores!
Results
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
Brighton vs. Watford
Burnley vs. Bournemouth
Everton vs. Leicester
Manchester City vs. Wolves
Newcastle vs. Liverpool
Norwich vs. Crystal Palace
Sheffield United vs. Manchester United
Totthenham vs. Aston Villa
West Ham vs. Southampton
MVP
Trent Alexander-Arnold finished Gameweek 20 as the MVP, with 12 points!
TAA scored for his second of this…
Source: Complete Sports