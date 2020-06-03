England Sim Fantasy: the Results of Gameweek 20

Arsenal’s return to winning ways and Antonio was the man behind West Ham’s big home win!

England Sim Fantasy Gameweek 10 has ended and here are the final scores, like every other day!

Only here you‘ll find the results for each game, the MVP and the Dream Team of every gameweek. You can check goals, assists, bookings and the final result of each match.

Arsenal’s win over Chelsea, Burnley’s late comeback and Antonio’s brace in a big home win for West Ham were tonight’s highlights. Liverpool and City had narrow wins and keep on jousting for 1st place!

Check out the other scores!

Results

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Brighton vs. Watford

Burnley vs. Bournemouth

Everton vs. Leicester

Manchester City vs. Wolves

Newcastle vs. Liverpool

Norwich vs. Crystal Palace

Sheffield United vs. Manchester United

Totthenham vs. Aston Villa

West Ham vs. Southampton

MVP

Trent Alexander-Arnold finished Gameweek 20 as the MVP, with 12 points!

TAA scored for his second of this…