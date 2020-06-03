Giroud: God Influenced My Stay At Chelsea

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud believes his stay at the West London club was influenced by God.

The French man recently signed a contract extension to extend his stay at the club.

The 33-year-old looked to be on his way out of Chelsea in January after failing to earn a regular playing time in the first half of the campaign.

‘I was supposed to leave in the January transfer window because I wasn’t playing much and I needed more game time to make the France squad for Euro 2020,’ Giroud told the club’s website.

‘I very nearly left the club but I really think that God wanted me to stay at Chelsea. The manager told me that he couldn’t let me leave because he didn’t have anyone to replace me. Everyone knows what happened so I won’t go back over it but the coach spoke to me privately and told me that he’d give more games.

‘He kept…