Rohr- I Will Select The Right Players For Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says he will only pick quality players for the team and declared that it is not part of his contract to pick players who are not good.

The 66-year-old last week signed a new two-year contract with the Nigeria Football Federation.

Rohr states that he has free hand to pick his players and will only invite players on merit.

“It is not a part of my contract to take players who are not so good. I can choose my players myself. Rohr told Channels TV.



“It is the most important [thing]. So, nobody can tell me ‘You have to pick this one or that one.

“I can take the best players and I don’t do it alone. We have a team and our staff. I have my assistant, I have my analyzer.

“Each Monday we have our meetings and we speak about the games played at the weekend and what our players did.

“We have to take the best ones no…