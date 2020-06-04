9 Golden Male Captains Of Nigerian National Football Teams

Various Nigerian men national football teams at all age categories have had captains who were very influential and also led their team-mates to pick up one or more trophies. Complete Sports reporter, Sulaiman Alao goes down memory lane to write about the golden skippers of Nigerian football among whom are Christian Chukwu and the late Stephen Keshi…

KELECHI NWAKALI – Captain, Golden Eaglets, 2015

The talented attacking midfielder was the captain of the Golden Eaglets team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, 2015 where he also won the Golden Ball Award.

Nigeria beat Mali 2-1 in the final to win the title for a current record five times. He later progressed to star for the U-20 and U-23 teams and has one senior cap to his credit.

He is currently with SD Huesca in the Spanish LaLiga 2.

JOSEPH YOBO – Captain, Super Eagles, 2013

Yobo was the captain of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013…