Aliu, Ojokolo’s Daughter Immanuela Eager To Outshine Parents

Running runs in the Aliu family. Immanuela Aliu, daughter of Deji Aliu and Endurance Ojokolo,two of the greatest sprinters Nigeria has ever produced wants to run faster than her parents ever did.

Deji was a two-time national 100m champion and won all available titles on the African continent. He was an African junior and senior champion and holds the African Games 100m record of 9.95 seconds. He is also the fastest Nigerian ever over the 60m (6.48). He was World junior champion over the 400m in 1994 and ran in the Nigerian 4x100m team that won an Olympic bronze medal in 2004 in Athens.

Ojokolo was also a national 100m queen. She won the blue ribband event seven times in nine years (only Mary Onyali has won more). She was African junior and senior champions and ran in the final of the 4x100m event at the 2004 Olympics. She is the fourth fastest Nigerian ever in the 60m event (7.08 seconds).

Immanuela was a European U-20 champion last year and the 20 year old beautiful…