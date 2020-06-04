Ejuke: How Liverpool Trials Shaped My Career

Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke says training with Liverpool youth team helped shaped his career as a footballer, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke, then 17, was offered the chance to train with the Reds youth team after being spotted at the Gee-Lec academy in Nigeria.

Though he failed to secure a move to Liverpool at that time, the Heerenveen star says the experience was crucial to his development.



Ejuke scored nine goals and provided four assists in the Dutch Eredivisie last season.

“Gee-Lec provided clothing and football boots. But more importantly, they have contacts with agents. One of them arranged an internship at Liverpool. I was seventeen years old, was able to train with a youth team and was given a tour of the stadium on Anfield Road,” said Ejuke.

“I only knew big stadiums from television. Now that I had seen one with my own…