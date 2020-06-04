Five Substitutes Approved For Rest Of Premier League 2019-20 Season

Premier League teams will be able to make five substitutions, rather than three, in each match to the end of the campaign clubs approved new rules.

Instead of the usual seven teams will also be able to name nine substitutes.

Football’s international law-makers gave competitions the option of increasing substitutes to protect player welfare on the sport’s resumption.

Premier League football will return on 17 June after a three-month absence due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

An announcement of the first few rounds of fixtures since the campaign was halted by coronavirus on 13 March is expected in the next 24 hours.

While each team can make five substitutions, each team will still only have three opportunities to make changes throughout the match in order to minimise disruption to the game.

Clubs have also agreed in principle to the…