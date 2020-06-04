Werner £49 million Release Clause To Be Activated By Chelsea

Chelsea have agreed to activate RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner’s £49 million release clause, sources have told ESPN.

The Premier League giants have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race for Werner by matching the asking price with sources telling ESPN Werner is on the verge of accepting a five-year contract worth £200,000-a-week.

Clubs have until June 15 to buy Werner for a fixed price and Chelsea have decided to act after receiving sufficient encouragement he would be willing to move to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have long been considered front runners for the 24-year-old’s signature given persistent rumours of contact between the two clubs and his admiration for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, according to ESPN on Monday, Chelsea were considering switching from pursuing their top target, Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, if there was a genuine chance of landing Werner and now they have…