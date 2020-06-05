Barcelona Confirm Messi Injury – Complete Sports

LaLiga giants Barcelona have confirmed that the club’s captain Lionel Messi has sustained an injury.

Messi, according to a statement by the club has a minor quadriceps injury and trained in isolation on Friday.

The Argentine is however expected to rejoin his team-mates in a few days.

Read Also: Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Football’s First Billionaire

“Barca captain Leo Messi has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days remaining before Barca finally get back to playing matches. He should be able to rejoin his teammates in a few days time,” read a statement from the Catalan outfit.

Messi has already suffered both foot and abductor injuries this season.

The 32-year-old has scored 24 goals and recorded 16 assists in 31 games across all competitions for Barcelona this season.

The Blaugurana will resume their title defence…