Bundesliga Club Hoffenheim Reject Obasi

Nigeria forward Chinedu Obasi will continue his search for a new club following his failure to get a contract at his former team TSG Hoffenheim, reports Completesports.com.

The 34-year-old has been training with the Bundesliga outfit with the hope of securing a contract.

Obasi first featured for Hoffenheim between 2007 and 2012.



Hoffenheim’s manager, Alex Rosen, has however put paid to his ambition by announcing that the versatile forward will not play for the club next season.

“He will not play a role for us for the new season,” Rosen told m.bild.de.

“He is now 34 and hasn’t played for a long time.

“We can support him as we have done so far or through advanced training with the U23s, we will be very happy to do so for this wonderful player and person.”

