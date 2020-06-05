Chukwueze Poised For Laliga Restart, For Strong Finish With Villarreal

Samuel Chukwueze remains Nigeria’s brightest star in the Spanish LaLiga since making his debut for Villarreal against Levante on November 4, 2018.

The 21-year old is currently featuring in his second topflight season for Villarreal having graduated to the senior team following the club’s promotion from the Segunda division after 2017/19 season.

Chukwueze’s blistering performance in his debut LaLiga outing last season saw him score 5 goals in 26 games totalling 1,709 minutes which brought him into the spotlight, making him the target of bigger clubs all around Europe

.

The skillful youngster who starred for Nigeria’s cadet team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015 where he emerged the bronze boot winner with 3 goals later won his first full international cap on November 20, 2018 in a friendly against Uganda. He scored his maiden goal for the Super Eagles in the 2-1 defeat of South Africa in the quarter finals of the…