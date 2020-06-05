Ejide Rues Hadera’s Home Draw, Targets Response In Next Game

Nigerian goalkeeper, Austin Ejide has expressed his unhappiness following his club, Hapoel Hadera’s draw with fellow relegation strugglers, Sektzia Ness Ziona FC on Wednesday.

Hadera despite playing on their home ground at the Afula Illit Stadium played out an interesting 2-2 draw with Ziona FC in the Israeli Ligat ha’Al which just restarted after the coronavirus pandemic crisis.



Read Also: Fenerbahce To Rival Club Brugge For Osayi-Samuel

36-year-old Ejide was on from start to finish in the encounter which happened to be his 26th league game of the season from which he has kept 11 cleansheets and conceded 28 goals.

He thereafter took to Instagram, writing: “A rocky start after a long period of lockdown.

Nevertheless, it was a good game against Ness Ziona. Amazing response from the boys.”

Ejide has so far made 34 international appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria after making his debut in a World Cup…