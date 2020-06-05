England Sim Fantasy – GW16-20 Highlights

Today we bring you the highlights, goals and iconic moments from Gameweek 16 to Gameweek 20.

Everton started this period with a home win versus Burnley and Bournemouth did the same against Brighton, much needed points in the relegation battle. Abraham left his mark on GW16 with a brace in Chelsea’s triumph at Leicester, keeping the Blues within striking distance of the Top-3!

Gameweek 17 had City drawing away and falling down from the top spot of the league. Liverpool on the other hand, brushed Man United aside at Anfield, moving into first place. Tottenham came away from the Emirates with a win in the eagerly anticipated North London derby!

Next round started with Man United’s victory over Wolves and Chelsea’s win at Goodison Park, in a close battle for the european spots. Ings had a brace in a big home win for Southampton and we saw Crystal Palace finally return to winning ways after a while.

Related: