England Sim Fantasy: the Starting Elevens for GW21

Do you want to know who’s guaranteed to play in today’s gameweek? You’re in the right place!

You know we’ll need a bit of help and we want to erase any doubts you might’ve had about who you should pick for this gameweek. This is an indispensable information for you to have the best performance you with your #SimFantasy squad!

Below are the lineups that the 20 teams of England Sim Fantasy will use as their starting eleven for Gameweek 21.

This is where you‘ll always find the guaranteed starting elevens, players that are injured, doubtful to go into the game or that are unavailable for this gameweek. Yes, we know, we’ve done all the homework for you!

Since it is a #SimLeague, these lineups are “guaranteed”, so go ahead, take a look around and go make your picks for Gameweek 21!

Arsenal

Last update: June 4

Next fixture: vs. Bournemouth, Friday at 21:30

Injured: Kieran Tierney

Doubtful: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Unavailable: Shkodran Mustafi

Aston…