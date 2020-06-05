Heartland Officials Should Stop Blackmailing Me Over €15,000

Former chairman of Heartland, Goodfaith Etuemena, has told the hierarchy of the four-time Nigerian Champions to stop their blackmail against him over missing money and face the task of steering the club to higher heights, Completesports.com reports.

Etuemena, who is called ‘Digital Chairman’ was responding to allegations of infraction during his tenure.

Heartland Media Director, Solomon Onu had on Tuesday issued a statement accusing his erstwhile boss of not handing over to his successor.

The club equally asked the former chairman to account for an alleged missing €15, 000 in the club’s domiciliary account. The Owerri side’s management also accused him of withholding documents and proceeds from the club’s partnership and sponsorship deals with Dana Airline, Boluspor FC, Turkey and proceeds from the international sales of the duo of Francis Momoh (Grasshoppers, Switzerland) and Francis Eze.

But Etuemena denied any wrongdoing, dismiasing the allegations as…