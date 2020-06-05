Naser Faces Two-Year Ban For missed Drug Tests Says AIU

Bahraini athlete of Nigerian descent, Salwa Eid Naser, is facing a two-year ban after being provisionally suspended for missing three drug tests in a 12-month period.

Born Ebelechukwu Agbapuonwu in Anambra State, Naser ran the third-fastest 400m in history and secured the gold medal at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

According to the Guardian, the suspension was confirmed in a statement by the Athletics Integrity Unit, which said Naser had been issued with a charge for violating World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

Athletes are required to record details of their whereabouts for one hour every day in case they need to be tested.

A violation means an athlete did not fill out forms telling authorities where they could be found, or that they were not where they said they would be when testers arrived.

There have been other doping cases…