NFF Send Birthday Wishes To Nwakali, Onyekuru

The Nigeria Football Federation has sent birthday wishes to Nigerian stars Henry Onyekuru and Kelechi Nwakali who turn 23 and 22 years respectively on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

The NFF took to their verified Twitter handle to send their wishes.

“Happy birthday @NGSuperEagles forward, @henryconyekuru.”



“Happy birthday @nwakali25. Have a good one.”

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Football’s First Billionaire

Onyekuru began his football career with the Aspire Academy in 2010, and graduated in 2015 joining their partner club, K.A.S. Eupen in Belgium.

On 30 June 2017, Onyekuru joined Everton for £7 million and was immediately sent on loan to Anderlecht.

Having failed to ever secure a work permit in the UK, Onyekuru joined AS Monaco on a permanent transfer on 12 August 2019 on a five-year deal.

He made his senior debut for the Super Eagles in a 3–0 friendly win over

Togo on 1 June 2017 and…